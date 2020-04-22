MUNCIE — The Charles W. Brown Planetarium at Ball State University is joining the fight against COVID-19 as its computers are being used as part of a global supercomputer to help researchers better understand the coronavirus.
Typically, planetarium staff would be presenting programs to thousands of visiting school kids and members of the public, but with the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the dome is empty and the computers are idle.
Brown Planetarium’s computers are now running BOINC’s Rosetta@home. Rosetta@home is a computing project for protein structure prediction on the Berkeley Open Infrastructure for Network Computing platform, run by the Baker Laboratory at the University of Washington.
By running this program, computers around the globe can help form a virtual supercomputer that helps scientists understand the coronavirus. Rosetta@home is trying to determine the 3D shapes of proteins – the “molecular machines and building blocks of life,” BOINC’s website says.
