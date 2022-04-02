MUNCIE — Ball State University’s Teachers College has once again been recognized by U.S. News & World Report for its standout graduate degree programs in education.
Ball State earned two top-30 national rankings in the magazine’s 2023 “Best Graduate School Rankings” list, including 22nd in Elementary Teacher Education and 26th in Curriculum & Instruction, a specialty category.
Overall, Ball State ranked 76th in the nation in overall graduate education programs, an increase of 15 spots from last year’s list. Ball State now ranks in the top 17% of all institutions of education across the nation in its graduate offerings.
Graduate education and lifetime learning are foundational to Ball State’s strategic plan, Destination 2040: Our Flight Path.
To learn more about the more than 130 masters, doctoral, and specialist degrees and graduate certificates offered at Ball State, visit the Graduate School website, call 765-285-1301, or email gradschool@bsu.edu.