MUNCIE — Ball State University’s Speech Team recently won its 12th consecutive state championship, claiming the title at the 2022 Indiana Forensic Association (IFA) State Tournament.
Ball State’s forensics program — which is part of the College of Communication, Information, and Media’s (CCIM) Department of Communication Studies — has now won 22 speech state championships in all, the most of any university in Indiana.
Ball State’s individual state champions in this year’s IFA State Tournament include: freshman Delaney Anderson; senior Jordan Blythe; senior Amelia Brewers; senior Aimee Dunphy; junior Evan Gosnell; senior Grace McCormick; senior Eddie Osburn; junior Jo Randall; senior Natalie Thomison; and senior Abbie VanMeter.
VanMeter’s first-place result in persuasive speaking also qualifies her for the Interstate Oratorical Association national tournament. The team is coached by director Spencer Coile, assistant lecturer of Communication Studies, and graduate students Riley Carroll, Laura Durr, and Brooke Morenz.
The Ball State Speech Team now turns its focus to three national competitions held in March and April. Ball State will participate in the National Speech Championship, hosted virtually March 19-20, followed by the Asynchronous National Championship March 24-27.
From April 12-18, the team will travel to Normal, Ill., for the National Forensics Association’s championship tournament.
