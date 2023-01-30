ANDERSON — Buddy Guy will bring his “Damn Right Farewell Tour” to the historic Paramount Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
The recipient of the 2015 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, Guy’s career spans over 50 years with just as many albums.
Career highlights include eight Grammy Awards, 38 Blues Music Awards (the most for any artist), a Kennedy Center Honors and National Medal of Arts.
He’s also received the National Association of Recording Merchandisers Chairman’s Award for Sustained Creative Achievement and Billboard Music Awards’ Century Award for distinguished artist development. He’s been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Tickets range from $59 to $129 and are on sale. They can be purchased at www.andersonparamount.org or by calling the box office at 765-642-1234. Theater doors will open about 6:30 p.m.