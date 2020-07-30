INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Postal Service issued the Bugs Bunny commemorative Forever stamps on Monday, the character’s 80th birthday. The Bugs Bunny stamps were dedicated in a virtual ceremony and are now being sold at post office locations and online at usps.com/bugsbunny80.
“It’s a special privilege to celebrate the 80th anniversary of one of the most popular and iconic characters in history,” said Kristin Seaver, chief information officer and executive vice president, U.S. Postal Service. “Bugs is both timeless and timely, a quick-change artist who can get out of a jam, win any battle, through his wits and clever disguises. He simply summons up whatever talent, costume or personality is needed to escape every perilous situation.”
Seaver was joined for the ceremony by Pete Browngardt, executive producer of “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” and Alex Kirwan, supervising producer of “Looney Tunes Cartoons.” The virtual stamp event can be viewed on the Postal Service’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
The stamp artwork was developed in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, featuring work from Warner Bros. Animation artists. The stamps show iconic moments of Bugs Bunny’s career. The Warner Bros. Animation artists also created the sketches on the back of the stamp pane. Greg Breeding was the designer, and William J. Gicker served as art director for the Postal Service.
The Bugs Bunny pane of 20 stamps will be issued as Forever stamps, meaning they will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1‑ounce price.
