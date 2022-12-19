NEW CASTLE — The New Castle-Henry County Chamber of Commerce will host an educational business conference Thursday, Jan. 26.
The Meeting Point is a business conference centered around the working professional, team leader, executive assistant and entrepreneur.
There will be a diverse selection of breakout sessions during the day. Trade show space will be available.
Also, those attending may enjoy a Taste of Henry County during lunch. Tickets are available separately for the Taste of Henry County for those not attending the conference.
The conference will be at First Baptist Church, 709 S. Memorial Drive.
To find a list of speakers,topics and other details, visit nchcchamber.com.