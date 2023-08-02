PENDLETON — The Pendleton Arts Society, 119 W. State St., will have a 3-D art show on First Friday to be held Aug. 4 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Judge for the event is Pat Nelson, who will announce the winners of the show at 7 p.m. The public will be able to vote for the People’s Choice Award.
Winners will receive: first place, $70; second place, $40; third place, $30; and People’s Choice, $20.
The Muncie Artists Guild will be the special feature for August.
Anderson artist Patrick Kluesner will unveil his painting of the Mona Lisa at 6:30 p.m.
Painted in multiple layers of color that result in a smoky authentic “chiaroscuro” look, it represents years of study and a lifelong fascination with Renaissance artists’ working methods.
The PAS Chair Affair kickoff is also on Aug. 4 during First Friday. Chairs were donated by Anita’s Kitchen.
Artists prepared the chairs for painting and have put artwork on them to be auctioned off as a fundraiser for PAS. Winning bids will be announced at the Pendleton Fall Festival on Sept. 9 at 3 p.m.
More information to follow after the kickoff for online bidding.