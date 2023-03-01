LAPEL — The annual Cabaret in the Commons at Lapel High School has been scheduled for Thursday night, March 9.
As usual, the school’s Commons will be transformed into a restaurant with linen tablecloths and decorations with an Italian flair.
The meal will include spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad with Italian dressing and dessert. Lemonade, iced tea and water will be the drink options.
The salad and entree will be served by the Lapel Show Choir, while the combined Frankton-Lapel Jazz Band entertains. Dessert will be served as the Show Choir sings and dances.
Tickets are $15 each and on sale. See show choir or jazz band students to order yours, or call the school and ask for the choir or band room. Tables will be assigned according to when tickets are purchased.
The show and meal will start at 6:30 p.m. Those who do not wish to eat may pay $5 to sit on the perimeter.
Profits will be split between Lapel Food Pantry, Show Choir and Jazz Band.