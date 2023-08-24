ANDERSON — Entries are now being accepted for “Open Space: Art About the Land” an annual art competition and exhibition presented by Minnetrista Museum & Gardens, the Anderson Museum of Art, and Red-tail Land Conservancy.
Reimagined this year as an “art trail,” the exhibit will be opened simultaneously as two sister exhibits at Minnetrista Museum & Gardens and AMOA. Each venue will present more than 30 pieces of artwork for public viewing from Nov. 4 through Jan. 7, 2024.
A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit Red-tail’s work to protect, preserve and restore vital wildlife habitats and natural beauty in east central Indiana.
Artwork submissions will be juried by Walt Bistline, an Emeritus Professor of Art at Earlham College in Richmond where he taught photography from 2004 to 2021. His photographs have won numerous awards and are in over 350 public, corporate and private collections.
Awards will be presented at a public reception on Friday, Nov. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson Museum of Art.
To enter, artists must be 18 or older and are present or former residents of Indiana. Eligible artwork includes paintings, drawings, mixed media, prints, sculpture, fiber, metalwork, ceramics, and photography. Other eligibility requirements, entry process, and artwork drop-off are in the prospectus on Minnetrista’s website www.minnetrista.net.