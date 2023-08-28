ANDERSON — The Madison County Chamber of Commerce is excited to invite its members to participate in the prestigious “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” contest, organized by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.
The contest aims to recognize and showcase remarkable products created right here in Indiana.
Nominating a local company is a straightforward process that offers multiple benefits:
1. Showcasing Local Excellence: Nominating a business underscores Madison County’s role as a hub for cutting-edge manufacturing and innovation.
2. Promoting Community Pride: Participating in the contest fosters community pride and unity, as residents rally behind local businesses.
3. Networking Opportunities: Engaging with fellow Chamber members and local businesses fosters meaningful connections and collaborations.
4. Statewide Recognition: The winning product will gain statewide recognition, offering valuable exposure and opportunities for growth.
Entered companies will face off in a single-elimination bracket format with winners chosen through public fan voting. The application deadline is Oct. 10. Nominees will have the chance to compete against remarkable products from across the state, showcasing the depth and breadth of Indiana’s manufacturing prowess.
For more information about the contest and how to nominate a business, visit https://www.indianachamber.com/.