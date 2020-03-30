CHESTERFIELD — A project at Camp Chesterfield is expected to receive federal financial assistance through the U.S. Department of Interior’s National Park Service Historic Preservation Fund program administered by the Indiana DNR’s Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology.
A grant to the Friends of Camp Chesterfield will assist with rehabilitation of the Koch Cottage at Chesterfield Spiritualist Camp Historic District.
The scope of work will address a number of exterior rehabilitation needs: repair or replacement of damaged wood siding and trim, installation of appropriate flashing above windows and doors, removal of peeling paint, application of primer and exterior paint, installation of 14 custom replicated wood windows, reglazing and repair of eight existing historic windows, repairing or replacing windowsills, repairing or replacing front porch flooring, repairing or rebuilding the soffit area above the back porch, and installation of gutters and downspouts.
The work is anticipated to begin this spring and be completed by June 30, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.