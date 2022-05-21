ALEXANDRIA — A few spots remain for youth to sign up for a day of learning about gardening, horticulture and Indiana agriculture through a hands-on camp.
The Purdue Extension will host its annual gardening program entitled “Camp Dig-A-Lot” for youth ages 7 to 11 on Thursday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the 4-H Fairgrounds in Alexandria.
Youth will leave the camp with completed crafts, and will discover what foods grow in the garden and how to prepare a healthy snack. In addition, youth will learn about garden safety, wildlife, birds and trees and how plants are grown through interactive speakers, activities and crafts.
The cost is $25 per youth, which includes a snack, lunch and all materials.
Information: Purdue Extension Office at 765-641-9514 for information.
Pre-registration is required and the deadline is June 1.
