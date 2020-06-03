INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s state parks and state forests need volunteers to serve as campground hosts in exchange for free camping during their service.
Hosts work a minimum of 20 hours per week. The volunteer period varies at respective sites, based on the number of applicants and the amount and type of work required.
Properties are looking for dedicated campers who enjoy working outdoors, with the public and with DNR staff.
A complete list of hosting duties is at on.IN.gov/DNRCampgroundHost or potential applicants can contact the property at which they would like to serve as host.
Completion of a volunteer application is required to apply. Download a volunteer application form at on.IN.gov/INStateParksVolunteer.
To view all DNR news releases, see dnr.IN.gov.
