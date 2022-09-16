MITCHELL — The Gamma Epsilon Chapter of Kappa Kappa Kappa will host its 55th annual Candlelight Tour of Spring Mill State Park’s Pioneer Village on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Tri Kappa members and their families, along with Spring Mill employees and volunteers, will dress in mid-1800s atire and reenact pioneer life by occupying the village’s houses and buildings.
The tour, from 4 to 9 p.m.. will include music by traditional bands. Tri Kappa members will sell concession and food items in Carriage House along with beans and cornbread at Sheeks House.
Visitors are asked to bring a flashlight because it will be dark when they return to their vehicle. Buses will shuttle visitors who have overnight accommodations from the campground and inn parking lots to the village courtesy of grants from Lawrence County Community Foundation and Lawrence County Tourism.
Park entrance fees will be $7 for in-state vehicles and $9 for out-of-state vehicles for this event.
Tri Kappa is a statewide sorority that supports many community projects. The tour is a popular kickoff event for the Persimmon Festival in Mitchell.