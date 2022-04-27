INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police Capitol Police Section is accepting applications for officers.
Anyone interested in beginning a rewarding career as a Capitol Police Officer may apply online at https://www.in.gov/isp/career-opportunities/capitol-police/.
This website provides a detailed synopsis of the application process and information about additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police Department.
Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 p.m. EST June 8.
Basic eligibility requirements and consideration factors for a Capitol Police Officer are:
• Must be a U.S. citizen.
• Must be at least 21 when appointed as a police employee. Graduation date is Dec. 9, 2022.
• Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.
• Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile.
• Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).
The academy begins Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. The starting salary for a Capitol Police Section Probationary Officer is $46,863.00 a year.
Interested applicants also may get more information about a career from recruiting Sgt. Kocsis at akocsis@isp.in.gov and any Employment Services Section team member at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.