WASHINGTON — 2019 marks the ninth year that America’s Adopt A Soldier® will ask for cards of thanks to share with our nation’s service members who are deployed and veterans who are in state veterans homes and hospitals.
From kitchen tables to classrooms, to businesses, to college dorms to faith-based establishments, the pens, pencils, crayons and pieces of paper used to create messages of hope, appreciation, unity and support will have a positive impact. The letters of care are the caring pulse of America towards our service men and women.”
To participate in the 2019 National Care Letter Campaign, mail your personal written and designed letter or greeting card to America’s Adopt A Soldier, 5400 Shawnee Road, Suite 300, Alexandria, VA 22312.
Information: www.americasadoptasoldier.org or call 703-278-3718.
