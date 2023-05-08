ANDERSON — The public is invited to attend “Celebrating CASA Champions for Children” on Tuesday, May 23, at Harrah’s Hoosier Park.
At this special event, East Central Indiana CASA will name the Madison County Volunteer of the Year and recognize honorees of the Judge Jack L. Brinkman Child Advocate Award. The Child Advocate Award recipients this year are Ruthie Smith with Community Hospital and Special Olympics of Madison County.
The Judge Jack L. Brinkman Child Advocate Award was established by East Central Indiana CASA as a tribute to Honorable Jack L. Brinkman, Madison Superior Court 2, who retired in 2008 after 30 years on the bench. “Judge Brinkman was influential in establishing the local Madison County CASA program, which later expanded into neighboring counties, and he has been instrumental in the lives of many Madison County youth,” said Annette Craycraft, Executive Director of East Central Indiana CASA. “He is a former recipient of the award.”
Hors d’oeuvres will be served at 5:30 p.m, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and a silent auction. Register at eastcentralcasa.org/events. Tickets are $50 per person and, if preferred, may be paid online at paypal.me/ECICASA. Include meal and seating requests in the payment notes. Deadline to register is Monday, May 15. Proceeds from the event will support East Central Indiana CASA programs.