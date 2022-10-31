ANDERSON — East Central Indiana CASA will host “Cupcakes and CASA,” a free event on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 5:30 p.m. at the East Central Indiana CASA office, 3538 Mounds Road.
Cupcakes provided by Charmed Cupcake Company. Learn about the important work of court-appointed special advocate (CASA) volunteers. Madison County has more than 1,100 substantiated cases of child abuse and neglect.
More than 400 of the children are waiting for a CASA to advocate for their best interest in decisions toward a safe, permanent home.
“A CASA may be the first caring, trustworthy adult in a child’s life,” said Annette Craycraft, executive director of East Central Indiana CASA. “Cupcakes and CASA will provide an opportunity for individuals to hear from experienced volunteers about the important role of a CASA. We are actively looking for individuals to join our team. We hope anyone who has a passion to help children will join us.”
Individuals who think they may be interested in serving as a CASA may register for the event at eastcentralcasa.org/events.