ANDERSON — Interested in learning about volunteering as a Court Appointed Special Advocate? East Central Indiana CASA is hosting “Sweet Treats & CASA,” a free one-hour event to answer questions about this important role.
The informational session will be held on Monday, July 25 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the CASA office, adjacent to Mounds State Park at 3538 Mounds Road in Anderson.
Former bakers of The Cabbage Rose will provide dessert. A CASA volunteer and a staff member will share information about the role and how to apply.
“Madison County has over 1,100 substantiated abused and neglected children. Over 400 of them are waiting for a Court Appointed Special Advocate to help them navigate important decisions toward a safe, permanent home,” said Annette Craycraft, executive director of East Central Indiana CASA. “We hope anyone who has an interest in helping children and the community will join us to learn more. It takes only a few hours per month to serve as a CASA, and it’s so rewarding.”
For more information about CASA, go to 400TooMany.org. To register for “Sweet Treats & CASA,” click on “Events” on the website or call 765-649-7215.