ANDERSON — East Central Indiana CASA is hosting “A Taste of CASA,” a wine tasting event at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.
The event will be at Anderson’s new Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.
The gathering’s goal is to help recruit more volunteers as child advocates. Madison County has more than 1,100 substantiated cases of child abuse and neglect, and more than 400 of the children are waiting for a CASA advocate to champion their best interests in decisions about a safe, permanent home.
“We’re working hard to identify and educate individuals about the need for and work of CASA volunteers,” said Annette Craycraft, executive director of East Central Indiana CASA. “The wine tasting event will be a fun, relaxing evening where individuals can talk with our experienced volunteers about the role of a CASA.
“We hope anyone who has a passion to help children will join us. In many cases, a CASA is the first adult in a child’s life that is a stable, trusted resource. The CASA can make a positive impact on the direction of a child’s future.”
Individuals who think they may be interested in serving as a CASA may register for the event at eastcentralcasa.org/events. Registrants must be 21 or older, live in or near Madison County, be able to pass a background check and not be currently fostering a Madison County child.
Reservations are limited.