ANDERSON — Given current federal and state guidance to avoid large gatherings in light of the COVID-19 virus and its related public health and safety concerns, the Madison County commissioners have changed the April 6 Commissioner’s Certificate Sale from a live, in-person format to an online sale.
The public auction will be conducted as an electronic sale under IC 6-1.1-24-2(b)10, at the following website: www.zeusauction.com beginning on April 6 at 10 a.m. local time. The properties in the online auction will commence closing in batches at 10 a.m. local time on April 9 at www.zeusauction.com. Each property will have its specific closing time posted on the auction website.
If you are interested in participating in this public auction, registration information and the procedures you must follow to bid are available online at www.zeusauction.com. In order to participate, you must become a member of the auction website (www.zeusauction.com). You must read, understand and agree to the rules of sale and payment terms. There is no cost associated with becoming a Zeus Auction member or registering to bid. Once you become a member of the auction website, you must register specifically for the Madison County auction.
The period to register for the sale begins March 30 at 10 a.m. and will close April 7 at 10 a.m. If you do not complete the full registration process for the sale you will not be approved to bid on the auction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.