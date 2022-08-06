INDIANAPOLIS — Thirty-seven hospitals in Indiana are among the 2,600 nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® initiative to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke.
Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively. These health crises require swift and proven treatment to ensure the best outcomes for patients.
The American Heart Association, devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, sets the standards for high-quality, science-based care and access that all patients deserve.
“Every 40 seconds, someone in America has a stroke or heart attack,” said Dr. William Gill, a cardiologist on the American Heart Association’s Indianapolis Board of Directors. “Access to high-quality care is something that everyone should have, and the Get With The Guidelines program helps ensure all patients can access high-quality care amid adversity.”
Local recognition includes:
Community Hospital (Anderson)
Stroke Award: Silver Plus
Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital (Muncie)
Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
Stroke Award: Gold Plus
Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll