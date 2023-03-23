MUNCIE — Welcome springtime with a concert by East Central Indiana Chamber Orchestra at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25.
There will be seven short, lighter works from Beethoven, Lin Manuel Miranda, Mozart and others for “All Things Spring & Beautiful.”
The orchestra is led by conductor Carlos Hernandez, a Ball State University graduate conducting candidate, with Associate Conductor Isaac Denniston, who is director of choirs at Muncie Northside Middle School.
The concert will be at Northside Middle School Auditorium, 2400 W. Bethel Ave. The concert and parking are free.
The group is a mix of local adult musicians and Ball State music students. The small orchestra stages one concert each fall and spring at local venues. Programs feature guest composers, conductors, soloists, choirs or ensembles from across East Central Indiana.