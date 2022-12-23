Winter weather is causing some changes in state park activities during the next day or two.
State park properties remain open for hiking. State park inns, cabins and campgrounds will also be open as usual, but snowplowing may limit access in some locations. Guests are asked to be aware of weather conditions if hiking or enjoying other outdoor activities, dress warmly and in layers, and limit time exposed to extreme conditions.
Pokagon State Park toboggan
The toboggan will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, due to the bitter cold wind chills to ensure the safety of guests and staff. If temperatures moderate, it’s expected to reopsn Saturday, Dec. 24. That decision will be made as the weather for Saturday emerges.
The toboggan is closed on Christmas Day. The park will be open for other daily activities; however, Trine State Recreation Area, which is part of the park, will be closed.
Pokagon’s annual Christmas Eve walk will be modified with activities at the Nature Center at 9 a.m.; guests can enjoy refreshments, make a Christmas ornament and reindeer treats, enjoy the new exhibits and watch birds at the updated Woodland Window.
Mounds State Park
Nights of Lights display Dec. 23-24 is canceled; it will reopen Dec. 25.
Ouabache State Park
Wonderland of Lights is canceled Dec. 23-24; it will reopen Dec. 25.