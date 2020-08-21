INDIANAPOLIS — Fish and wildlife area hunting and trapping draws will look different this season.
Property visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering while inside a property office or while near other people. If you feel sick, stay home.
For most draws, visitors will have limited access to FWA offices. Due to the likelihood of people being asked to wait outside during a longer draw process, visitors should dress for the weather. If you require seating accommodations, bring a portable lawn chair.
If property offices are closed to public access due to coronavirus concerns, property hunting draws will still take place at FWAs according to each property’s specific draw plan.
Property-specific information for how the draws will be conducted can be found at wildlife.IN.gov/10443.htm.
Contact information for each property can be found at on.IN.gov/dfwproperties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.