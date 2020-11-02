NEW CASTLE — The New Castle Career Center Culinary Arts Program is spearheading two fall fundraisers to raise money for its program. The students go through a large number of ingredients during food labs, and the money will help to underwrite some of those costs.
The Culinary Arts Program is also partnering again with the Health Occupations Program in selling cheeseballs. The students will be selling cheeseballs through Nov. 5. To fill orders, students will be responsible for learning how to mass-produce the cheeseballs.
“Last year, we sold and produced almost 2,000 cheeseballs,” added Rinehart. “The students are thrilled to experience the cheeseball fundraiser.”
Cheeseballs can be purchased through the New Castle Career Culinary Arts Facebook page. Send the page a direct message with order requests and preferred payment method.
Information: Culinary Arts career program, visit nccareercenter.org
