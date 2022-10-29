CHESTERFIELD — The Women’s Fellowship of Chesterfield Christian Church will host its annual Fall Bazaar & Vendor Event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Fellowship Hall, 207 E. Plum St., Chesterfield.
Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Also, a chicken and noodle dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Dinner includes homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, homemade yeast rolls, dessert and drink.
Adults, $12; children ages 6-12, $6; and children ages 5 and under eat free when accompanied by an adult ticket holder. Carry-out will be available.
The Fall Bazaar & Vendor Event will feature hand-crafted items, direct sales merchandise, jewelry, a bake shop featuring homemade apple dumplings, and other homemade baked goods.
A new addition to the bazaar is a Christmas decor room which will feature decorations including wreaths, angels, tree ornaments, pillows and Christmas stockings.
Raffle tickets may be purchased for a drawing at 6 p.m. A handmade quilt and other items will be included in the raffle.
Proceeds from the Fall Bazaar provide funding for Joseph’s Coat, First Choice, Christian Center, Operation Love, Salvation Army, Chesterfield Food Pantry, and Women’s Alternatives.