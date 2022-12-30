CHESTERFIELD — Community Zumba and karate programs will offer free introductory classes in January.
Free Zumba for all ages will be Jan. 3, 5, 10 and 12. The classes meet Tuesdays and Thursdays. Please wear comfortable shoes.
The karate program for children 5 and up will meet on Wednesdays, Jan. will be 4, 11, 18 and 25.
For each program, the hourlong classes start at 6 p.m. Bring nonperishable food items for the food pantry to assist those in need. Participants should wear loose-fitting clothing and arrive 15 minutes before their first class.
All classes will be at Millcreek Civic Center, 403 W. Main St.