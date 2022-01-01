CHESTERFIELD — The town of Chesterfield will offer free karate classes in January at the Millcreek Civic Center, 403 W. Main St.
The program will be for boys and girls ages 5 and older. The free classes will meet Wednesdays beginning on Jan. 5., with class times from 6 to 7 p.m. The class on the 26th will be a self-defense and safety class to help children identify and respond to dangerous situations.
Participants only need sweats or loose fitting clothing and show up 20 minutes before class to register.
Participants are asked to bring one non-perishable food item per class if they choose, to assist the food pantry for those in need.
