CHESTERFIELD — The Town of Chesterfield will celebrate Independence Day 2022 with fireworks, the annual parade and a free festival for children.
The Optimist Club will also be sponsoring a pancake breakfast.
The fireworks will be at dusk at the Anderson Municipal Airport on Sunday, July 3. Additional parking will be provided on the airport grounds. Food trucks will be available.
The annual pancake and sausage breakfast will be held at the Millcreek Community Center from 8 to 11 a.m. on Monday, July 4. The all-you-can-eat breakfast is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 years old. Funds generated from the event support community projects sponsored by the Chesterfield Optimist Club.
The parade will begin at noon on Monday, July 4. The parade will move west to east on Main Street through Chesterfield. Parade attendees are advised to arrive before 11:30 a.m. Ind. 32 will be closed through Chesterfield from 11:45 a.m. to about 1 p.m.
Parade entry forms are available at Chesterfield Town Hall or by emailing townofchester field@yahoo.com. Entry deadline is Wednesday, June 29.
A free festival will be held at Makepeace Park for children of all ages following the parade until 5 p.m. Activities will include bounce houses, a zip line, games, food trucks, music and more.