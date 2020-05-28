MUNCIE — Open Door Health Services has launched a community art contest, “We ART Together!”
As schoolwork winds down and families spend time at home, the contest encourages area youth to continue engaging in creative activity.
All children ages 12 and younger living in Madison, Delaware, Grant and Henry counties are among those eligible to participate.
To enter, children are asked to create a new work of two-dimensional or three-dimensional art. Parents or guardians can then visit www.opendoorhs.org/art to submit a photo of the art. The deadline to enter is May 31.
Creative projects are beneficial to children during times of stress like a pandemic, according to Alan Maugherman, director of behavioral health at Open Door.
“Children can use art projects as a positive opportunity to disconnect from real-life anxiety and stressors,” Maugherman said. “They could also choose to transform those uncontrollable stressors into a creative project that is under their control.”
Providers at Open Door Pediatrics will serve as judges, selecting prize winners in multiple age categories. Winners will receive a $25 gift card to their choice of Made in Muncie Pottery or Toys Forever, both located in downtown Muncie.
With recent COVID-19 business closures, the choice of prizes was intentional, said Suzanne Clem, director of community awareness at Open Door.
“A quick walk from Open Door’s downtown Muncie location, we have a unique local shopping scene that we know has been impacted by the pandemic,” Clem said. “Offering prizes from local businesses is one small way we can be good neighbors to them.”
Winners will be announced in early June, and all entries will be posted online to view.
Full contest details are available at www.opendoorhs.org/art.
Open Door Health Services is a not‑for‑profit federally qualified health center providing comprehensive health care and social services to more than 20,000 residents of east central Indiana. Care is provided regardless of insurance or income status. More information about services can be found at opendoorhs.org or by calling 765-286-7000.
