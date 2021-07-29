ANDERSON — Madison County health centers will present the Children’s Health Day Celebration in Anderson on Aug. 14. It will be a combination of health screenings and resources, food and fun for local families.
The free event, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Shadyside Park, will include health resources, backpacks and other giveaways, a live animal show, kids’ activities and more. Also, school physicals and immunizations will be available for $20-$25.
Children’s Health Day Celebration is a community service event hosted by The Jane Pauley Community Health Center, Open Door Health Services and Aspire Indiana Health, all nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) that operate health centers in Madison County and accept Medicare/Medicaid.
Indiana WILD, a live animal “edutainment” show sponsored by Jane Pauley, will start at 11:30 a.m. Food and drinks will be available.
Free services will include health screenings, mental health referrals, WIC resources presented by Open Door, infectious disease testing and more.
Physicals are provided by the Open Door Health Services Mobile Unit and will cost a flat fee of $20-$25. Immunizations, also on the mobile unit, are free for children covered by many state programs and those who are uninsured.
The park is at 1112 Broadway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.