INDIANAPOLIS — Wonder Woman, strong, ageless and beautiful, flies above children and families as they enter the Sunburst Atrium at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis to celebrate her 80th anniversary as DC’s “Champion of Truth and Warrior for Peace.”
The newly installed sculpture is one of three iconic pieces on loan to the museum from Warner Bros. and AT&T Innovations to celebrate Wonder Woman’s 80 years of believing in wonder.
The one-of-a-kind flying Wonder Woman in Golden Armor was designed as part of an AT&T Flagship Store takeover in San Francisco for Wonder Woman 1984. It is a fiberglass, life-sized replica of Wonder Woman with fully extended golden armor wings. It is 6 feet, 5 inches tall, 18 feet wide and weighs about 300 pounds.
A statue of Wonder Woman’s archenemy Cheetah is perched up high overlooking the flying superhero. The Cheetah fiberglass figure resembles the Cheetah character from the movie “Wonder Woman 1984.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.