ANDERSON — The Christian Center, in conjunction with Anderson First Church of the Nazarene and Park Place Church of God, will be offering its annual free community Thanksgiving Day dinner.
The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28 at two locations: First Church of the Nazarene, 2300 Jackson St., and Park Place Church Family Center, 501 College Drive.
Everyone is welcome to partake in this turkey and ham dinner with all the fixings in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. No one should be hungry and alone on Thanksgiving, organizers said in their press release.
Thanksgiving delivery service is available for those unable to leave their homes and can be scheduled by calling 765-649-4264.
If you would like to make a financial donation, a donation of food, or would like to volunteer, call 765-649-4264 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by going to The Christian Center, 625 Main St.
Food needs are hams, turkeys, butter, yams and canned corn. This event served more than 700 Madison County residents for Thanksgiving in 2018 and The Christian Center community dining room serves more than 100,000 meals annually.
