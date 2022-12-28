ANDERSON — The Christian Center Rescue Ministries has received a commitment from an anonymous donor to match Christmas and year-end gifts to the Christian Center through midnight on New Year’s Eve.
The match is for a total of at least $20,000. Considering the expansion of services reaching over 2,000 men, women and children, this opportunity could not be more welcome.
The two-year-old Eleos Center, offering showers, laundry facilities and access to important services and training opportunities, has seen an overwhelming response for its services assisting our clients out of homelessness.
The need for prepared food, winter clothing and other necessities is higher than ever. So are the success stories of those impacted by these services.
Your donation will help sustain these services in the weeks ahead. Gifts can be sent to The Christian Center P.O. Box 1216, Anderson, IN 46015; or online at www.thechristiancenter.org/donate.
Please call executive director Rob Spaulding at 765-649-4264, ext. 7; or email Rob@TCC1.org.