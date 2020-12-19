The Christian Center Rescue Ministries has received a commitment from an anonymous donor to match Christmas and year-end gifts to the Christian Center through midnight on New Years Eve.
The match is for a total of up to $25,000.
“Considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the recent opening of the Eleos Center, this opportunity could not be more welcome,” Christian Center executive director Rob Spaulding said in a press release.
The Eleos Center, which offers showers, laundry facilities and access to medical services and training opportunities to the homeless, has seen an overwhelming response for its services.
Due to the pandemic, the need for prepared food, winter clothing and other necessities has grown dramatically, Spaulding said.
Donations can help sustain these services in the weeks ahead.
Gifts can be sent to The Christian Center P.O. Box 1216, Anderson, IN 46015; or online at www.thechristiancenter.org/donate. Anyone with questions can call Spaulding at 765-649-4264, Ext. 7.
