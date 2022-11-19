For more than 50 years, the Christian Center Rescue Ministries has been serving Thanksgiving Day meals. For the sixth year, TCC will serve meals in multiple locations around Madison County.
This year Thanksgiving meals will be served at the following locations and times:
• Anderson — The Christian Center, 625 Main St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Elwood — Harmony House Ministry, 1817 South A St., noon to 3 p.m. Dine-in or take-out.
• Chesterfield — Porch drop-off meals in Chesterfield and outskirts of Union Township only. To request porch drop-off, call Deborah Dunham at 765-425-1571 by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.
All locations are serving Thanksgiving Day and meals will be similar in all locations. If you want to support these ministries with meal costs, contact them directly.
Information: The Christian Center Rescue Ministries, 765-649-4264, Ext. 7.