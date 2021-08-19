ANDERSON — A proposal by The Christian Center has been selected among 200 finalists from out of 2,000 proposals submitted nationwide to the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant competition.
The proposal, “The Next Million Meals,” would let the center to continue the overhaul of its kitchen and dining room facilities where more than 151,000 meals were served in 2020 to Madison County's homeless and disadvantaged.
It will also let the center further develop and increase food access through the Mobile Food project, a community garden and sponsorship of community partners who work to meet the needs of the community.
Everyone with an email address may vote up to 10 times a day to for various proposals. Voters can use all 10 daily votes for one project or spread them around. The competition has begun and runs through midnight Friday, Aug. 27.
Each of the 40 proposals receiving the greatest number of votes will receive $25,000 for its project. The Christian Center’s proposal is the only finalist in north-central Indiana this year.
To vote, go to www.neighborhoodassist.com.
For questions about Neighborhood Assist or The Christian Center, call Rob Spaulding, executive director, at 765-649-4264.
