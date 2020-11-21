ANDERSON — The Christian Center Rescue Ministries along with Harrah’s and location partners will be serving Thanksgiving meals, free to anyone in need, in eight locations around Madison County on Thanksgiving Day.
To support this project, send “needs list” items to The Christian Center, 625 Main St., Anderson, IN 46016; or to support financially, visit thechristian center.org/thanksgiving.
Locations and times are as follows:
• East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St., Anderson, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 Scatterfield Road, Anderson, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• The Christian Center, 625 Main St., Anderson, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• South Meridian Church of God, 2402 Meridian St., Anderson, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Westvale Manor, 2215 Fulton St., Anderson, noon to 1:30 p.m.
• Town of Chesterfield, 403 W. Main St., Chesterfield, porch drop-offs, 9 to 11 a.m. Contact Deborah Dunham, 765-425-1571.
• Harmony House, 1817 South A St., Elwood, 2 to 4 p.m.
• Alexandria Trustees Office, 765-724-3634, for porch delivery to Alexandria, Frankton and Summitville
Needs list includes instant potatoes, hams, green beans, butter, plastic cutlery and to-go boxes.
Each location will serve meals as take-out and will serve for the stated hours or until the food runs out.
