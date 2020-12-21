INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Audubon Society is inviting nature enthusiasts to participate in the National Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count (CBC), the longest-running citizen science survey. Now through Jan. 5, birders will take place in this more than 120-year-old tradition, many rising before dawn to participate.
This year, the Audubon Christmas Bird Count will mobilize more than 72,000 volunteer bird counters in more than 2,500 locations across the Western Hemisphere. Indiana hosts over 50 individual count locations each year. The Audubon Christmas Bird Count utilizes the power of volunteers to track the health of bird populations at a scale that scientists could never accomplish alone.
Birders of all ages are welcome to contribute to this fun, nationwide citizen science project, which provides ornithologists with a crucial snapshot of our native bird populations during the winter months. Each individual count is performed in a count circle with a diameter of 15 miles. In most count circles, some people also watch feeders instead of following routes.
To sign up or for more information about a count in the Indiana area, visit www.indianaaudubon.org/bird-counts.
