MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown/Fall Creek Township Public Library will kick off its Christmas Book Box Silent Auction on Saturday.
For the fifth year, the library will offer up almost 90 book boxes suitable for Christmas gifts or for yourself.
The book sets range from three books to more than 30 books in a box. Topics range from crochet, art, cooking, suspense, Indiana, westerns, Janet Oke, Stephen King, Bill O’Reilly, Ireland, slow cooker recipes, World War II, the Civil War, vampires, American history, dogs, senior living, bird watching, among dozens of others. Topics for kids include crafts, sports, little farmer, Dr. Seuss, science, and a lot more.
Bidders may bid on as many boxes as they wish, as often as they wish. Each bid must be at least $1 higher than the previous bid. The highest bidders at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, will be notified by phone. Boxes must be picked up and paid for by Dec. 22.
Bidders may pay by cash, check, or credit card.
The library follows strict COVID-19 restrictions, including requiring masks, hand sanitizer stations, and isolating, cooking, and cleaning all items returned to the library.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
You do not have to be a library patron to participate in the auction. All funds raised go toward new books and DVDs for patrons. In the past four years, the boxes have raised more than $4,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.