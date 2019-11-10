ANDERSON — The Anderson University Community-Concert Band will present its annual Christmas concert Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. in York Performance Hall on the AU campus.
Works by Leroy Anderson include “Sleigh Ride” and “Clarinet Candy.”
Also featured will be “A Christmas Serenade” by Warren Barker. “Flourish for Glorious John” by Ralph Vaughn Williams, Sean O’Loughlin’s “Jublilant Holiday,” and “A Childhood Remembered” by Rosario Galante will also be program. The trombone section will be featured on “Trombones On the Housetop.”
A special treat will be two numbers played by Anderson’s own clarinet ensemble, Friends Playing Clarinet, under the direction of Janet Burkhart.
This AU Community-Concert Band is made up of community musicians as well as Anderson and Ball State University students and students from Anderson Prep Academy, Anderson High School, Lapel High School and Liberty Christian School.
The concert is free to the public with the doors opening at 7:15 p.m.
