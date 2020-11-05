PENDLETON — Visit the Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 for its November show "Christmas in Pendleton," sponsored by Nine Star.
The public is encouraged to visit the show’s opening during First Friday, Nov. 6, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. There will be hors d’oeuvres, meet the artists, sign up for classes, and visit the Gallery Store in search of that special Christmas gift.
Judging for the show will take place at 7 p.m. by Karen Fisher. Visitors may vote for their favorite artwork for a People’s Choice Award to be awarded at 7:30 p.m.
The show will continue through Dec. 2 during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gallery 119 is in downtown Pendleton at 119 W. State St.
Information: 765-778-0986 or visit PASgallery119.org.
