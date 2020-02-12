ANDERSON — The Anderson Church of the Brethren will welcome all veterans, active service people and their families from Anderson and its surrounding area with a free meal and program at 6 p.m. Friday.
This monthly meal and program for veterans and their families is held on the second Friday of the month except July and January. The Valentine’s Day meal will be lasagna, vegetables, salads and desserts.
A program will follow.
This is the church’s way of thanking the veterans and their families of Madison County and the surrounding area.
The Anderson Church of the Brethren is located at 711 N. Scatterfield Road. Enter by the back door on the south side of the building.
Information and to RSVP, call 765-649-9231 or email Acoboffice@aol.com or donnellbarb@yahoo.com.
