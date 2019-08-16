ANDERSON — The 19th annual Reconciliation Community Wide Picnic will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Jackson Park, 22nd Street and Raible Avenue.
School is back in session, but it still feels like summer. All are invited to come enjoy an afternoon in the park. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be served hot off the grill, along with chips and drinks and snow cones. A variety of local talent will be singing on the stage all afternoon. No preaching, no politics, just food, fun and fellowship. Join people from all sides of town and all walks of life as we build relationships for a better community.
The Reconciliation Communitywide picnic was started in 2000 as a way to counteract tensions and divisions that were pulling residents apart. Under the leadership of Dr. Thomas Robinson, many churches came together to show unity. His belief was that tension is based in fear, and fear is of the unknown; so let's get to know one another.
