ANDERSON — In celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday, City Hall will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25.
Best Way’s trash service will be pushed back one day for residents whose normal day for pickup is Thursday or Friday.
The city ice skating rink will open Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center. Skating and skate use are free. Free hot chocolate will also be served at the skating rink during hours of operation. Normal operation hours are Saturdays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sundays, noon to 6 p.m.; and Monday through Friday from 3 to 9 p.m.
This weekend is also Small Business Weekend, a national event to encourage support and patronage of small businesses.