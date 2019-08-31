PENDLETON — The Spring Valley Quilt Guild will honor Melanie Clawson with its Lifetime Achievement Award for 2019. She will be the featured quilter at the guild’s annual quilt show at the Pendleton Historical Museum from Sept. 5-8 during Heritage Days.
Clawson has been quilting since she learned from her grandmother at age 6. She used a treadle sewing machine until she got married. She is known for her applique and pieced quilts which will be on display during the quilt show.
She has won numerous awards, most recently the NQA Certified Judges Award at a quilt show in Florida. She shared the honors with Elaine Reed who quilted for her. She is a member of three local quilt guilds and one in Sebring, Florida.
Clawson had a rewarding career in nursing, the last 20 years working at St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital in the surgery center. Since retiring she has immersed herself in charity quilts, producing at least a quilt a month for local children’s charities as well as numerous nursing home items.
Melanie and her husband, Ed, enjoy their family of three children, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
