ANDERSON — Co-Alliance and Land O’ Lakes have underwritten the 4-H Junior Leader food stand at the Madison County 4-H Fair. For decades, the Junior Leaders have prepared food as a low-cost service to livestock participants and the public. This year, faced with inflationary pressure brought on by the high costs of supplies, the Junior Leaders feared that they would need to raise prices. However, the Co-Alliance and Land O’ Lakes stepped forward with a joint donation of $5,000 to cover many of the food stand costs.
Due to this donation, families will be able to purchase a grilled cheese sandwich and a soda for only $3, allowing a family of four to eat for as little as $12. The Junior Leaders will also provide ham and cheese sandwiches, milkshakes, and other favorites at the same price as last year.
Not only will the sponsorship help provide affordable meals, it will allow Junior Leaders to use food stand profits to benefit the community. Last Christmas, among other community donations, the club donated $250 to each high-school in Madison County for families in need.
Madison County 4-H membership is open to all students K-12 from the Madison County area. Students in grades K-2 can join the “mini” program free of charge. Students in grades 3-12 can join the standard program for a registration fee of $25 (scholarships are available in cases of financial need).