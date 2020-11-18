ANDERSON — Request forms for the Madison County Coalition Against Substance Abuse Grant are now available.
The grants are from the Madison County Drug Free Communities Fund for the 2021 program year.
Packets may be picked up at the Madison County Commissioners Office in the Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St., Anderson.
Organizations must meet the Madison County Coalition Against Substance Abuse membership requirements to be eligible for 2021 funding. This information is available in the application packets.
Projects eligible for funding must address recommended actions targeted in the Madison County Comprehensive Community Plan. These actions are to reduce the use of drugs, alcohol and tobacco in Madison County.
The deadline for submission of the requests for funding is Dec. 3, 2020.
Information: Steve Richardson, 765-278-4770.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.