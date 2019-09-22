ANDERSON — Have you ever wondered “What is a Form-Based Code?”
This FBC 101 workshop will be held on Monday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St., Anderson.
The Form-Based Codes Institute will host a one-day workshop where participants will learn about what form-based code is and how it can benefit the county. This workshop will cover the process of creating a form-based code, how zoning has evolved over time to solve common problems, and the differences between a form-based and conventional zoning code.
This workshop will feature two well-known planning professionals; Keith Covington of Common Ground Urban Design + Planning, and Kaizer Rangwala of Rangwala Associates. You will learn how to take a form-based code from a community vision to an adopted code to an endless number of possibilities.
This workshop is sponsored by the Madison County Council of Governments (MCCOG) in partnership with the Central Indiana Regional Transportation Authority (CIRTA).
Registration will require a fee upon completion which includes both a light breakfast and catered lunch for the event.
To register for this event and learn more about the process and upcoming events, visit: www.formbasedcodes.org/courses/fbc101/ or www.forwardmadisoncounty.com.
